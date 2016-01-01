See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Lexington, KY
Dr. Douglas Milligan, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Milligan, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with Madigan Army Med Center

Dr. Milligan works at Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine in Lexington, KY with other offices in Madisonville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine
    1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 703, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine
    800 HOSPITAL DR, Madisonville, KY 42431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breech Position
Preeclampsia
Gestational Diabetes
Breech Position
Preeclampsia
Gestational Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Breech Position Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Disease in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Douglas Milligan, MD

  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1497765556
Education & Certifications

  • Madigan Army Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Douglas Milligan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Milligan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Milligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Milligan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milligan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milligan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milligan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

