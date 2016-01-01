Dr. Douglas Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Miller, MD is a dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. Dr. Miller completed a residency at UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS. He currently practices at Tarrant Dermatology Consultants, P.A. and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Miller is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Tarrant Dermatology Consultants, P.A.1622 8th Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 927-2332Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Dermatology Associates of Parker County912 Foster Ln Ste 200, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 489-6789
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Douglas Miller, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- John Sealy Hosp
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
