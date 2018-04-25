Dr. Douglas Milam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Milam, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Milam, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Milam works at
Locations
Tennessee Valley Healthcare System1310 24th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 327-4751
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had nothing but a wonderful experience with Dr. Milam. The whole office in Franklin, TN was professional and efficient. Everything was done timely and without interruption or delay. I think Dr. Milam is very experienced because the procedure (vasectomy) took only a matter of minutes and I barely knew he was performing it. We chatted about things while he was working and it really relaxed me. I cannot imagine giving this gentleman a bad review. He is a very good and skilled man!
About Dr. Douglas Milam, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1114026549
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milam works at
Dr. Milam has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Milam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.