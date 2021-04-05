Dr. Douglas Michaelsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaelsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Michaelsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Michaelsen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They graduated from Biwnab Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Locations
All Children's Pediatrics302 Medical Park Dr Ste 207, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 932-2307Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Charleston Cancer Center416 Robertson Blvd Ste B, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 825-7316Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Charleston Oncology2910 Tricom St Ste 100, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 825-7179Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Colleton Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- SelectHealth
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been receiving iron infusions for years. Dr. Michaelsen has taught me how to read my lab work and exactly what to ask my GP to order for me. Great compassionate Service.
About Dr. Douglas Michaelsen, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1932191269
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
- Biwnab Gray School of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michaelsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michaelsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michaelsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michaelsen works at
Dr. Michaelsen has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michaelsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaelsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaelsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaelsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaelsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.