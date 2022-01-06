Overview

Dr. Douglas Mendoza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Hood Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Mendoza works at Ochsner Heart and Vascular Health Center - Hammond in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.