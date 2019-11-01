Dr. Douglas Melman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Melman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Melman, MD is a Dermatologist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Dermatology800 Woodbury Rd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Melman easy to talk to and very conscientious. I think he is a concerned and knowledge doctor.
About Dr. Douglas Melman, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861464679
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Dermatology
