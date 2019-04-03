Dr. Douglas Mehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Mehr, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Mehr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Locations
Salt Lake Retina3855 W 7800 S Ste 100, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 260-0034
Salt Lake Retina3465 S Pioneer Pkwy Ste 4, West Valley, UT 84120 Directions (801) 260-0034
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mehr was compassionate, thorough, and efficient for my emergency care on a weekend. When I retuned for follow-up, his professionalism continued and his staff was friendly and efficient, also.
About Dr. Douglas Mehr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky College Of Med Lexington Ky
- St Louis University Eye Institute
- St Johns Mercy Hospital
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
- Brigham Young University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehr speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehr.
