Overview

Dr. Douglas Mehr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Mehr works at Salt Lake Retina in West Jordan, UT with other offices in West Valley, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.