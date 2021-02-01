Dr. Douglas McMahon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas McMahon, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas McMahon, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Georgetown Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Locations
Pediatric and Young Adult Medicine, PA3470 Washington Dr Ste 201, Eagan, MN 55122 Directions (612) 444-3247
Maplewood Professional Building1655 Beam Ave Ste 108, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (612) 444-3247
Woodbury Office8650 Hudson Blvd N Ste 125, Lake Elmo, MN 55042 Directions (612) 444-3247
Allergy and Asthma Center of Minnesota2480 White Bear Ave N Ste 104, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (612) 444-3247
Naseff Specialty Center225 Smith Ave N Ste 502, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 645-0691
MIdwest Allergy & Asthma2080 Woodwinds Dr Ste 120, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 641-6134
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can not say enough good things about Dr. McMahon and The Allergy and Asthma Center of Minnesota. He truly is a top-notch doctor! He is intelligent, personable, and very up-to-date on the latest research. I see him as an adult for my extreme asthma and my daughter just finished his peanut oral immunotherapy (OIT) program and is now able to eat peanuts! Being able to watch my daughters confidence grow from her food allergy and not be so scared of what she eats has been such a relief and truly a life changing experience. I'm comforted knowing my care is in the best hands around!
About Dr. Douglas McMahon, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1356533293
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship In Allergy and Immunology At The University Of Wisconsin
- University Of South Florida Department of Pediatrics
- Georgetown Medical School
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Allergy & Immunology
