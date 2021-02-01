Overview

Dr. Douglas McMahon, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Georgetown Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. McMahon works at Pediatric and Young Adult Medicine, PA in Eagan, MN with other offices in Maplewood, MN, Lake Elmo, MN, Saint Paul, MN and Woodbury, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally and Allergy Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.