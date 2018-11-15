Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas McDonald, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas McDonald, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. McDonald works at
Locations
Washington Univ Orthopaedics4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 514-3500
- 2 425 S Euclid Ave Ste 5505, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2563
St. Louis Children's Hospital1 Childrens Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 454-6162Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDonald?
He saved my life. Cancer survivor Thank you Dr. McDonald.
About Dr. Douglas McDonald, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1639196173
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Dr. McDonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald works at
Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Avascular Necrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.