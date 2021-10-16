See All Pain Medicine Doctors in McKinney, TX
Dr. Douglas Maxey, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Maxey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Plano, Methodist McKinney Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.

Dr. Maxey works at Allay Spine and Pain Management in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Douglas Maxey, MD
    3725 S Lake Forest Dr Ste 114, McKinney, TX 75070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 545-1082
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
  • Medical City Frisco
  • Medical City Plano
  • Methodist McKinney Hospital
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 16, 2021
    Well, I live with pain daily, due to osteoporosis. disc herniations and cyst aggravating my spine. Some days are okay. Others are just not fun. I try to manage with as few meds as possible. But I know when they are needed. They can be lifesavers to us; I do not judge others’ pain issues. I mention all this because I’ve reached a point where I need additional help with back pain; I have no hesitancy in again treating with Dr. Maxey. He has given me injections in the past. He has helped manage my pain with medications. I do exercise as well. I do try to live my life w/the pain. Though Dr. Maxey is my pain management physician, I do not see him routinely and regularly. Frankly, I see him when I need help or further intervention . Dr. Maxey has been patient and understanding with me. He explains procedures and possibilities. He is kind-hearted and knowledgeable. Sooo, as I have once again reached the point of intolerance with my pain levels, I will be contacting him shortly!
    Janet Gray — Oct 16, 2021
    About Dr. Douglas Maxey, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255573739
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    • Ohio State University Hospital
    • West Virginia University Hospital
    • West Virginia University
    • University of Colorado
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Maxey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maxey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maxey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maxey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maxey works at Allay Spine and Pain Management in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Dr. Maxey’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maxey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maxey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

