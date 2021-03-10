Overview

Dr. Douglas Matey III, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Cuero Regional Hospital, Detar Hospital Navarro, El Campo Memorial Hospital, Jackson County Hospital District, Lavaca Medical Center and Yoakum Community Hospital.



Dr. Matey III works at Victoria Orthopedic Center in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.