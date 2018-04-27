Overview

Dr. Douglas Masson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Masson works at ARIZONA STATE UROLOGY PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.