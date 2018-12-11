Overview

Dr. Douglas Marx, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Marx works at Sneed Eye Associates in Mountain Home, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.