Dr. Douglas Marx, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Marx, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their fellowship with Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
Dr. Marx works at
Locations
John A Moran Eye Center65 S Mario Capecchi Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-2352Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The guy is TOP NOTCH. As a surgeon myself, I can say that his work is EXCELLENT. You will definitively not be dissappointed.
About Dr. Douglas Marx, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1013177682
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Utah
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marx has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marx accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marx has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marx has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, Eyelid Surgery and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marx on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Marx. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marx.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marx, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marx appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.