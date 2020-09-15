Overview

Dr. Douglas Martin, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Riverside, RI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at Brown Physicians, Inc. in Riverside, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.