Dr. Douglas Marira, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Douglas Marira, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Savannah, GA. 

Dr. Marira works at The Kids MD in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Douglas Marira MD PC
    Douglas Marira MD PC
304 STEPHENSON AVE, Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 692-1181

Diabetes Counseling
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Diabetes Counseling
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight

Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Ambetter

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Aug 15, 2022
    I've been using this pediatrician for 17 years. Love the thorough explanation each visit and making sure all concerns are resolved.
    Williams — Aug 15, 2022
    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    English
    1912224247
    Dr. Douglas Marira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Marira has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

