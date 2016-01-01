Overview

Dr. Douglas Magenheim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Magenheim works at My Doctor LLC in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.