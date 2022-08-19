Dr. Douglas Ludeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Ludeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Ludeman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Rappahannock General Hospital, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital.
Dr. Ludeman works at
Locations
Urosurgical Center of Richmond9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 330-9105Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Reynolds Crossing6900 Forest Ave Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 288-4137Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tappahannock Towne Center1396 Tappahannock Blvd, Tappahannock, VA 22560 Directions (804) 288-0339
Virginia Urology Centerthe8220 Meadowbridge Rd Ste 202, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 730-3621
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Rappahannock General Hospital
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been pleased to find Dr. Ludeman in Tappahannock. His office is easy to find with close parking and accessible office entry. His office and nursing staff are friendly and caring. Dr. Ludeman is open, listens to what I have to say and his comments are understandable. Though he seems to keep abreast of the latest developments, he reminds me of some of my favorite health care providers from earlier in my life. That's a good thing.
About Dr. Douglas Ludeman, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1013970920
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- Med College Of Va
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ludeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ludeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ludeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ludeman has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ludeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludeman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ludeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ludeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.