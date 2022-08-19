Overview

Dr. Douglas Ludeman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Rappahannock General Hospital, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital.



Dr. Ludeman works at Virginia Urology - Stony Point in Richmond, VA with other offices in Tappahannock, VA and Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.