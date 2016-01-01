Overview

Dr. Douglas Long, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Long works at MD West ONE, PC in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.