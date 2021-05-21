Dr. Douglas Liva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Liva, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Liva, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Liva Eye Center625 Franklin Tpke, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-7770
Saddle River Valley Surgery Center1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste G03, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 447-2676
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The truth is Dr. Liva is not warm and fuzzy; however, he is a wonderful professional and technically very skilled. When I moved to Florida and an issue arose, I called Dr. Liva from Palm Coast. Not only did he take my call, but he took the time to get my folder and review it right then and there. He advised me about what I should do. He was spot on!!! ?? What is more important? I do agree his staff is NOT, especially one of the young women who works in the exam room. She is as cold as possible; she never smiles and doesn't greet the patients. When push comes to shove, I would not change doctors. Maybe the ice will melt some day.
About Dr. Douglas Liva, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255447371
Education & Certifications
- NJ Med School
- Presby St Lukes Med Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Harvard College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liva has seen patients for Stye and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liva speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Liva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liva.
