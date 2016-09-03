Overview

Dr. Douglas Linfert, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from St. Louis University and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Linfert works at Nephrology Associates - Nashville - White Bridge in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Iron Metabolism Disorders, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Renal Osteodystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.