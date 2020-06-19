See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Goshen, IN
Dr. Douglas Liepert, MD

Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Douglas Liepert, MD is a Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Liepert works at Center for Sleep and Nasal Sinus Disorders, LLC in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Center for Sleep and Nasal Sinus Disorders, LLC
    2012 S Main St Ste B, Goshen, IN 46526

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Douglas Liepert, MD

  Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology
  27 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1083675011
Education & Certifications

  QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
  Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Goshen Health Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Douglas Liepert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liepert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Liepert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Liepert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Liepert works at Center for Sleep and Nasal Sinus Disorders, LLC in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Dr. Liepert’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Liepert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liepert.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liepert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liepert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

