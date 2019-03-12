Overview

Dr. Douglas Liening, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Liening works at Associates In Ear Nose & Throat in Hixson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.