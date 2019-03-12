Dr. Douglas Liening, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liening is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Liening, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Liening, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Liening works at
Locations
Associates-ear Nose Throat1724 Hamill Rd Ste 102, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 267-6738
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1st Medical Network
- Aetna
- American General
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liening took the time to listen to and respond to my concerns. He recommended a non-invasive treatment that really helped. I was nervous going in because I've had other doctors take a very aggressive (and expensive) approach in the past, but I very much appreciate that he listened to me and worked to find a solution that I would be comfortable with. I would highly recommend this doctor!
About Dr. Douglas Liening, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1972568798
Education & Certifications
- Mi Ear Institute
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Madigon Army Med Ctr
- Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Liening has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liening accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liening has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liening works at
Dr. Liening has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liening on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Liening. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liening.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liening, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liening appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.