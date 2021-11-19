Overview

Dr. Douglas Lieb, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia.



Dr. Lieb works at Advanced Retina Associates in Orange City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, Retinal Neovascularization and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.