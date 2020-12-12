See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Douglas Li, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Li, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Li works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Care Westwood - Pediatrics Only
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 981-3450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pulmonary Function Test
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Bronchoprovocation Test
Pulmonary Function Test
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Bronchoprovocation Test

Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Dec 12, 2020
My daughter saw Dr. Li several years ago. After seeing many specialists for her fatigue problem, Dr. Li was the only one who was aware of, and came up with a plan for, her unusual sleep disorder. He changed my daughter's life for the so much better and we are forever grateful to him.
Paula — Dec 12, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Douglas Li, MD
About Dr. Douglas Li, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Pulmonology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932423225
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
Residency
  • Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
Internship
  • Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
Medical Education
  • Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Douglas Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Li has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Li works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Li’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

