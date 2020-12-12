Dr. Douglas Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Li, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Locations
Urgent Care Westwood - Pediatrics Only200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3450
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter saw Dr. Li several years ago. After seeing many specialists for her fatigue problem, Dr. Li was the only one who was aware of, and came up with a plan for, her unusual sleep disorder. He changed my daughter's life for the so much better and we are forever grateful to him.
About Dr. Douglas Li, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
- Pediatric Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
