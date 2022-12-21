Dr. Douglas Leventhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leventhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Leventhal, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Leventhal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Nyack Hospital and Valley Hospital.
ENT and Allergy Associates - Paramus650 From Rd Fl 1, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 722-9850
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Nyack Hospital
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Douglas Leventhal, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1508073321
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
