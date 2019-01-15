Dr. Douglas Lazzaro Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazzaro Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Lazzaro Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Lazzaro Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and University Hospital at Downstate.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Doctor Douglas R. Lazzaro for well over ten years now and can honestly say he is one of the most knowledgeable, compassionate, and likeable physicians I have ever encountered, his bedside manner as well as his genuine concern for his patients are exemplary--here is an individual who obviously enjoys being a doctor and it shows big time. I would highly recommend Doctor Lazzaro to anyone searching out a competent and professional ophthalmology specialist.---Kevin R.McPartland.
About Dr. Douglas Lazzaro Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- Staten Island University Hospital - South
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lazzaro Jr works at
