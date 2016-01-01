Dr. Douglas Lax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Lax, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
PRINE Health242 Merrick Rd Ste 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 764-7070Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1093790800
- NYU Med Sch
- Long Island College Hospital
- Loma Linda School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lax has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lax accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lax speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lax. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lax.
