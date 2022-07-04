See All Ophthalmologists in Elkton, MD
Dr. Douglas Lavenburg, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (258)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Douglas Lavenburg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elkton, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Lavenburg works at Lavenburg Medical Group in Elkton, MD with other offices in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Migraine and Pigment Dispersion Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lavenburg Medical Group
    103 Chesapeake Blvd Ste C, Elkton, MD 21921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 392-6133
  2. 2
    Douglas J Lavenburg MD PA
    1 Centurian Dr Ste 114, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 993-0722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chalazion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Blindness
Blurred Vision
Brain Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Surgery Complications
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chemical Burn - Eyes
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Eye Diseases
Color Blindness
Congenital Glaucoma
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contact Lens Exams
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Dacryoadenitis
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dilatation
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Endophthalmitis
Esophoria
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Disease
Eye Strain
Eyeglasses
Eyelid Growth
Farsightedness
Foreign Body in Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hypertensive Retinopathy
Hypertropia
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
LASIK
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration
Macular Dystrophy
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Marfan Syndrome
Mechanical Strabismus
Night Blindness
Ophthalmoplegia
Optic Nerve Disorder
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Poor Color Vision
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Refractive Error
Refractive Eye Disorders
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Testing
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoblastoma
Retinoschisis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Soft Contact Lenses
Temporal Arteritis
Trichiasis
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Vision Impairment
Vision Loss
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Block Vision
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • March Vision Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 258 ratings
    Patient Ratings (258)
    5 Star
    (216)
    4 Star
    (24)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    Jul 04, 2022
    I see Dr Bristow. I left another practice to come here many years ago. Turn over is low and there is a professional air. I have seen the staff help one another on multiple occasions. It's a nice place to go. I had an emergent issue, I didn't know this at the time. I called late on a Saturday night, left a message, was called back timely. Dr Lavenburg opened the office just for me the following Sunday morning. My issue was exactly what he thought it was over the phone. I was followed up with very closely over the following week to be sure I was healing appropriately. I felt well taken care of. I have recommended this practice to many and they like it as much as I do.
    Myslinski — Jul 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Douglas Lavenburg, MD
    About Dr. Douglas Lavenburg, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1649238635
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University Hospital
    • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
    • Muhlenberg College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Lavenburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavenburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lavenburg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lavenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lavenburg has seen patients for Stye, Migraine and Pigment Dispersion Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavenburg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    258 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavenburg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavenburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavenburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
