Overview

Dr. Douglas Lavenburg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elkton, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Lavenburg works at Lavenburg Medical Group in Elkton, MD with other offices in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Migraine and Pigment Dispersion Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.