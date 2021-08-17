Dr. Douglas Lattimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lattimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Lattimer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Lattimer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Lattimer works at
Locations
-
1
D. Gary Lattimer, MD, Inc1329 Lusitana St Ste 708, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 537-5445
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lattimer?
Great bedside manner. Very thorough exam. Great follow through. Cordial staff. Easy to get appointment. Been a patient since 1982,
About Dr. Douglas Lattimer, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1386627875
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
- University Hawaii
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lattimer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lattimer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lattimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lattimer works at
Dr. Lattimer has seen patients for Vesicoureteral Reflux, Polyuria and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lattimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lattimer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lattimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lattimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lattimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.