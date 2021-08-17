See All Urologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Douglas Lattimer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Douglas Lattimer, MD

Urology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Douglas Lattimer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Lattimer works at LATTIMER D GARY MD INCORPORATED in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Vesicoureteral Reflux, Polyuria and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    D. Gary Lattimer, MD, Inc
    1329 Lusitana St Ste 708, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 537-5445

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Polyuria
Neurogenic Bladder
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Polyuria
Neurogenic Bladder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lattimer?

    Aug 17, 2021
    Great bedside manner. Very thorough exam. Great follow through. Cordial staff. Easy to get appointment. Been a patient since 1982,
    — Aug 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Douglas Lattimer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Douglas Lattimer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lattimer to family and friends

    Dr. Lattimer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lattimer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Douglas Lattimer, MD.

    About Dr. Douglas Lattimer, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386627875
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbia University
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hawaii
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Lattimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lattimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lattimer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lattimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lattimer works at LATTIMER D GARY MD INCORPORATED in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Lattimer’s profile.

    Dr. Lattimer has seen patients for Vesicoureteral Reflux, Polyuria and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lattimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lattimer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lattimer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lattimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lattimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Douglas Lattimer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.