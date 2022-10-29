Dr. Douglas Laske, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Laske, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Laske, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Neurosurgical Associates of Abington1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Neurosurgical Associates of Abington1010 Horsham Rd Ste 205, North Wales, PA 19454 Directions
Neurological Associates of Abington3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Laske is a tremendously wonderful ,yet humble neurosurgeon. He performed neurosurgery on both my cervical and lumbar spine. I met Dr Laske at a time when I was unable to walk Secondary to tremendous pressure on my spinal cord. I am able to walk today thanks to the skilled hands of Dr Laske!
About Dr. Douglas Laske, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
