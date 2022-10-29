Overview

Dr. Douglas Laske, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Laske works at Neurosurgical Associates of Abington in Abington, PA with other offices in North Wales, PA and Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

