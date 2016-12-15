Dr. Douglas La Cour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. La Cour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas La Cour, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas La Cour, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. La Cour works at
1
1960 Physician Associates837 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 105, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 586-3888
2
1960 Family Practice5039 Fm 2920 Rd, Spring, TX 77388 Directions (281) 586-3888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
FM 1960 Family Practice20320 Northwest Fwy, Jersey Village, TX 77065 Directions (281) 586-3888
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Texas Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Amazon doctor! He helped my daughter when no one else could & calls himself to check on her!
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Baylor College Med Affiliated Hosps
- Tex Chldn's Hosp
- Baylor University
- University of Texas
