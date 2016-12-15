Overview

Dr. Douglas La Cour, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Texas Children's Hospital.



Dr. La Cour works at 1960 Family Practice PA in Houston, TX with other offices in Spring, TX and Jersey Village, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.