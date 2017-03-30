Dr. Kuperman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Kuperman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Kuperman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
Gastroenterology Associates2089 Hawthorne St Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 365-6556Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Spends time with patients and listens closely in order to understand each individual.
About Dr. Douglas Kuperman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1184618696
Education & Certifications
- University FL
- University Fl Shands Hospital
- University FL-Shands Hosp
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- University of North Carolina
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
