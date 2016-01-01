See All Pediatricians in Breese, IL
Dr. Douglas Kuhl, MD

Pediatrics
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Douglas Kuhl, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Breese, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese.

Dr. Kuhl works at Clinton County Rural Health Breese - managed by HSHS Medical Group in Breese, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Clinton County Rural Health Breese - managed by HSHS Medical Group
    Clinton County Rural Health Breese - managed by HSHS Medical Group
9401 Holy Cross Ln Ste 111, Breese, IL 62230
(618) 526-7271

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Pharyngitis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Douglas Kuhl, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174732945
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp;amp;amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Clinics
    Medical Education
    • St Louis U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Kuhl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuhl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuhl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuhl works at Clinton County Rural Health Breese - managed by HSHS Medical Group in Breese, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kuhl’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

