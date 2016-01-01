Dr. Douglas Kuhl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Kuhl, MD
Dr. Douglas Kuhl, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Breese, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese.
Clinton County Rural Health Breese - managed by HSHS Medical Group9401 Holy Cross Ln Ste 111, Breese, IL 62230 Directions (618) 526-7271
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1174732945
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp;amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp;amp;amp; Clinics
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
