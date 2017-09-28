See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Wexford, PA
Dr. Douglas Kress, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
3.5 (17)
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Kress, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Molluscum Contagiosum Infection and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    11279 Perry Hwy Ste 108, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 933-1100
    Childrens Dermatology Services
    205 Millers Run Rd Fl 3, Bridgeville, PA 15017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 933-9190

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acne
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Warts
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 28, 2017
    He recently saw our infant and did an outstanding job-he was extremely personably and explained everything to us in detail. He called twice to discuss results of a follow-up test and the next step in treatment. Highly recommend so far!
    Kim in PA — Sep 28, 2017
    About Dr. Douglas Kress, MD

    • Pediatric Dermatology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396748950
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

