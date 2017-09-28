Dr. Kress has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Kress, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Kress, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Molluscum Contagiosum Infection and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11279 Perry Hwy Ste 108, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 933-1100
-
2
Childrens Dermatology Services205 Millers Run Rd Fl 3, Bridgeville, PA 15017 Directions (724) 933-9190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kress?
He recently saw our infant and did an outstanding job-he was extremely personably and explained everything to us in detail. He called twice to discuss results of a follow-up test and the next step in treatment. Highly recommend so far!
About Dr. Douglas Kress, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1396748950
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
