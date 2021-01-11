Overview

Dr. Douglas Kovatch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kovatch works at Comprehensive MedPsych Systems in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.