Dr. Douglas Kondziolka, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Kondziolka, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Kondziolka works at Nyu Neurosurgery Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Acoustic Neuroma and Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Nyu Neurosurgery Associates
    530 1st Ave Ste 8R, New York, NY 10016

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Acoustic Neuroma
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Treatment frequency



    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Dr. Douglas Kondziolka, MD

    Neurosurgery
    37 years of experience
    English, Albanian, Arabic, Armenian, Cantonese, Chinese, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian, Urdu and Vietnamese
    1063486488
    Education & Certifications

    MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Kondziolka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Kondziolka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kondziolka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kondziolka works at Nyu Neurosurgery Associates in New York, NY.

    Dr. Kondziolka has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Acoustic Neuroma and Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain, and more.

    Dr. Kondziolka speaks Albanian, Arabic, Armenian, Cantonese, Chinese, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian, Urdu and Vietnamese.

