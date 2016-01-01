Overview

Dr. Douglas Kondziolka, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kondziolka works at Nyu Neurosurgery Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Acoustic Neuroma and Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.