Dr. Douglas Kondziolka, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Kondziolka, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Neurosurgery Associates530 1st Ave Ste 8R, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-2360
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Albanian, Arabic, Armenian, Cantonese, Chinese, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian, Urdu and Vietnamese
- MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Kondziolka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kondziolka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kondziolka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kondziolka has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Acoustic Neuroma and Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kondziolka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kondziolka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kondziolka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.