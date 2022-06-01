Dr. Douglas Kohl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Kohl, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Kohl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Eye Associates of Boca Raton950 NW 13th St, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 391-8300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kohl is a rare doctor who takes the time to listen and explain. I would trust my family with him.
About Dr. Douglas Kohl, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1912929381
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohl has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Ocular Hypertension and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.