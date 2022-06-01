Overview

Dr. Douglas Kohl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kohl works at Eye Associates Of Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Ocular Hypertension and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.