Dr. Douglas Koch, MD
Dr. Douglas Koch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Astigmatism and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1977 Butler Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-6100
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
I was told by many ophthalmologist there was nothing to do to save my vision due to a broken capsule during a cataract lens surgery. I had five years of opinions that would have left me blind. Yes, they were from ophthalmologist. Finally, Dr. Judith Kirby of Dallas, Texas found Dr. Koch who restored my vision to 20/20. Be careful and find a good doctor.
About Dr. Douglas Koch, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Moorfields Eye Hosp
- Baylor College Of Med
- St Lukes Episcopal Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Amherst College
- Ophthalmology
