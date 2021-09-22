Dr. Douglas Kligman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kligman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Kligman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Kligman, MD is a Dermatologist in Blue Bell, PA. They completed their residency with Lancaster Gen Hospital
Dr. Kligman works at
Locations
Douglas E Kligman, MD721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions (215) 242-4680
Douglas E Kligman, MD8815 Germantown Ave Ste 30, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Directions (215) 242-4680Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kligman?
Dr. Klingman has been my dermatologist for at least the last 10 - 15 years. I would recommend him to anyone, and already have several times. He is thorough, professional and has a kind and thoughtful way of speaking to me. I assume he is no different with his other patients. He has performed several minor dermatological procedures on me and all of them gave me the result I hoped for and went exactly as he predicted. If you find yourself sitting a bit before seeing him then simply bring some reading material and don't schedule your appointment up against other commitments. He tends to give every patient the time they need.
About Dr. Douglas Kligman, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lancaster Gen Hospital
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kligman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kligman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kligman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kligman works at
Dr. Kligman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kligman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kligman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kligman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kligman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kligman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.