Dr. Douglas Kligman, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Kligman, MD is a Dermatologist in Blue Bell, PA. They completed their residency with Lancaster Gen Hospital

Dr. Kligman works at Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Douglas E Kligman, MD
    721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 (215) 242-4680
  2. 2
    Douglas E Kligman, MD
    8815 Germantown Ave Ste 30, Philadelphia, PA 19118 (215) 242-4680
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chestnut Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Douglas Kligman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043205768
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lancaster Gen Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Kligman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kligman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kligman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kligman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kligman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kligman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kligman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kligman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kligman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kligman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

