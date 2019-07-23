Overview

Dr. Douglas Klamp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scranton, PA. They completed their residency with Highland Hosp



Dr. Klamp works at The Wright Center for Community Health in Scranton, PA with other offices in South Abington Township, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.