Dr. Douglas Keyser, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.



Dr. Keyser works at Community Hospital in Canton, OH with other offices in Barberton, OH and Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.