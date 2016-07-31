Dr. Douglas Keyser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keyser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Keyser, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Keyser, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.
Dr. Keyser works at
Locations
-
1
Aultman Hospital Psych2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 363-6201
-
2
Radiation Oncology Barberton155 5th St NE, Barberton, OH 44203 Directions (330) 615-4136
-
3
Summa Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology161 N Forge St Ste G90, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 375-3557
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keyser?
Life saving treatment. At this point in time, 100% Successful. One of the best!
About Dr. Douglas Keyser, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1902831688
Education & Certifications
- Akron Gen Med Center
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keyser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keyser accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keyser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keyser works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Keyser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keyser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keyser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keyser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.