Dr. Douglas Kaye, MD

Pediatrics
Dr. Douglas Kaye, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Kaye works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Sunnyvale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Palo Alto Medical Foundation for Health Care
    301 OLD SAN FRANCISCO RD, Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchospasm
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Chronic Neck Pain
Circumcision
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swimmer's Ear
Swine Flu
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 6 ratings
    Mar 28, 2019
    Dr Kaye has been our pediatrician for 7.5 years (since our kids were infants). Our kids love going to see him and as parents we have confidence that our children are getting great care. He knows how to make kids feel comfortable and always takes time to answer our questions. His staff is also wonderful. We highly recommend Dr. Kaye.
    About Dr. Douglas Kaye, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881632271
    Education & Certifications

    • U Chicago-Pritzker Sch Med
    • Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Kaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Kaye has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kaye works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Sunnyvale, CA.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

