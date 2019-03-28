Dr. Douglas Kaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Kaye, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Kaye, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Kaye works at
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation for Health Care301 OLD SAN FRANCISCO RD, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Directions (408) 730-4360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kaye has been our pediatrician for 7.5 years (since our kids were infants). Our kids love going to see him and as parents we have confidence that our children are getting great care. He knows how to make kids feel comfortable and always takes time to answer our questions. His staff is also wonderful. We highly recommend Dr. Kaye.
About Dr. Douglas Kaye, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1881632271
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago-Pritzker Sch Med
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Kaye has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kaye works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
