Overview

Dr. Douglas Katz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.



Dr. Katz works at Boston Medical Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Braintree, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.