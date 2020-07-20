Dr. Douglas Katsev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katsev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Katsev, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Katsev, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They graduated from Emory University In Atlanta and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Katsev works at
Locations
Douglas Katsev MD4151 Foothill Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sansum Clinic, Ophthalmology29 W Anapamu St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 681-8950
Santa Barbara Eyecare2946 De la Vina St Ste A, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 967-9990
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katsev is an amazing surgeon and doctor. He did my LASIK my vision has been perfect ever since. Best decision I have ever made. You can tell he truly cares about each one of his patients. He gives you his personal cell phone if there’s ever a problem and goes the extra mile. I would recommend Dr. Katsev to absolutely anyone.
About Dr. Douglas Katsev, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1801906722
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Institute
- St. Louis University
- St. Mary's Hospital
- Emory University In Atlanta
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katsev has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katsev accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katsev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katsev has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katsev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Katsev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katsev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katsev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katsev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.