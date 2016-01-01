Dr. Douglas Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Kaplan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Chicago Cornea Consultants Ltd806 Central Ave, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 432-6010
Chicago Cornea Consultants1585 Barrington Rd Ste 205, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 882-5900
- Evanston Hospital
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Greek
- Michael Reese/U Chicago
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Ophthalmology
