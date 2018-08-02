Dr. Douglas Kaderabek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaderabek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Kaderabek, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Kaderabek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Kaderabek works at
Locations
-
1
Naab Rd. Surgical Group PC8240 Naab Rd Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 872-9580
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaderabek?
Dr. Kaderabek’s expertise is second to none. Outstanding knowledge and expertise.
About Dr. Douglas Kaderabek, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821097338
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaderabek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaderabek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaderabek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaderabek works at
Dr. Kaderabek has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaderabek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaderabek speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaderabek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaderabek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaderabek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaderabek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.