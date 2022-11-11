Dr. Juvinall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Juvinall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Juvinall, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Peoria, IL.
Locations
Osfmg - Peoria200 E Pennsylvania Ave, Peoria, IL 61603 Directions (309) 624-4000
OSF HealthCare Galesburg Clinic3315 N Seminary St, Galesburg, IL 61401 Directions (309) 344-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We are so pleased with the professionalism, the attention and overall experience my husband had during his visits. He's an excellent physician and hope to continue having him as our neurologist. Thank you to Dr. Juvinall and his staff.
About Dr. Douglas Juvinall, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1023436995
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Juvinall accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juvinall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juvinall has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Juvinall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Juvinall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juvinall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juvinall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juvinall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.