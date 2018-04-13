Overview

Dr. Douglas Jones, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Layton, UT. They completed their residency with Creighton University School Of Med



Dr. Jones works at Tanner Clinic - Layton in Layton, UT. They frequently treat conditions like All Types of Food Poisoning, Pollen Allergy and Anaphylaxis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.