Dr. Douglas Jones, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Jones, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Layton, UT. They completed their residency with Creighton University School Of Med

Dr. Jones works at Tanner Clinic - Layton in Layton, UT. They frequently treat conditions like All Types of Food Poisoning, Pollen Allergy and Anaphylaxis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tanner Clinic - Layton
    2121 N 1700 W, Layton, UT 84041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5980
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Davis Hospital and Medical Center
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Types of Food Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Anaphylaxis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Anaphylaxis

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Select Med
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Care Health Systems

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Douglas Jones, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346324761
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Creighton University School Of Med
