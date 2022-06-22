Overview

Dr. Douglas Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Washington School Of Medicine-St. Louis|Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Johnson works at Bowling Green Medical Clinic in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.